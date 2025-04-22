New Telegraph

April 22, 2025
April 22, 2025
Palestinian Red Crescent Says Israeli Report On Gaza Medics’ Killings ‘Full Of Lies’

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has described an Israeli military report into a deadly attack on its paramedics as “full of lies”.

The Israeli military said in its report that “professional failures” led to the killing of the 15 workers in Gaza.

It dismissed the deputy commander of the unit involved. A spokeswoman for the PRCS said the report was “invalid” as it “justifies and shifts the responsibility to a personal error in the field command when the truth is quite different”.

Fourteen emergency workers and a UN worker were killed on 23 March after a convoy of PRCS ambulances, a UN car and a fire truck came under fire by the Israeli military, reports the BBC.

