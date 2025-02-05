Palestinian President Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Take Over Gaza

Share

Palestinian President, Mahmud Abbas on Wednesday strongly rejected United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s proposal to take over and own the Gaza Strip.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump during a press conference stated that he wants the US to take over the war-shattered Gaza Strip after Palestinians are displaced to neighbouring countries, and develop the territory so the world’s people will live there.

Reacting to the development, Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina stated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the State of Palestine.

READ ALSO

“President Mahmud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership expressed their strong rejection of calls to seize the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians outside their homeland, legitimate Palestinian rights are not negotiable”.

Correspondingly the Palestine Liberation Organisation, an alliance of factions headed by Abbas, also condemned Trump’s proposal to relocate Gazans to Egypt or Jordan.

It rejected all calls for the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

Share

Please follow and like us: