Palestinian Children’s Football Pitch Faces Israeli Demolition Ultimatum

A Palestinian children’s football club in the occupied West Bank faces imminent demolition despite an international campaign to save it.

Its supporters say it provides a rare sporting opportunity for young Palestinian players. But Israel insists it’s been built without the necessary permits.

In this deeply divided land so much is contested; from the identities and faiths of the people who live here, to every inch of the ground they stand on.

Recently, that has come to include one small patch of artificial turf laid down under the shadow of the giant concrete wall that isolates Israel from much of the occupied West Bank, reports the BBC.