Palestine Attack: Shiite Members Hold Solidarity Walk In Abuja

Following the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites on Monday trooped to the streets of Abuja in protest to express their support for Palestine.

The Shiite protesters were sighted wielding Palestine national flags at the famous Banex Plaza in the Nigerian capital, and they ended their protest at the traffic light at Ahamadu Bello Way.

They called on Nigerians to break their silence, raise their voices and support the oppressed Palestinians while rejoicing for the success recorded by Palestinians.

The sect said Palestinians’ struggle was against global injustice and for the world’s oppressed people.

In a statement issued by Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto on behalf of the movement, the rally said, “Palestine launched Al-Aqsa Flood to respond to the recent attacks by the Israel Occupation Forces on al-Aqsa mosque and the Gaza refugee camp.

He said: “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

“Calling people to support justice everywhere and oppose tyranny and oppression everywhere is part of the teachings of our leader, Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H).

“For more than three decades, the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), has been organizing programs and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“Given the foregoing, we are urging all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians.

“While rejoicing for the success recorded by Palestinians, we wish to urge people to pray for and support the Palestine resistance movement. The Palestinian struggle is a struggle against global injustice and for the oppressed people of the World.”