Palazzo Pants Simply Exude Dazzling Sophistication

Everywhere you look, palazzo pants are making a comeback as you see them on the street, at a party, at the beach, in the office and even at weddings. The style was hugely popular in the 60s and 70s, it’s easy to see why everyone loves them now. They are stylish, comfortable, and above all versatile.

Palazzo pants are trousers usually worn by women and they usually have extremely wide leg and are loose (free, not fitted) and they flare out from the waist to the ankle. They are pretty comfortable to wear and are usually worn in all seasons. Palazzos are extremely trendy and great to wear with any outfit for women.

The mainstream trousers, skinny pants, and tights have gone out of fashion so, opt for palazzo pants that can be worn with crop tops, tank tops, lace tops, simple shirts, etc. They can be worn on all the occasions if properly styled. These palazzo pants are usually made from light and flowing fabrics such as silk crepe or jersey material, chiffon, cotton and other natural fiber fabrics.

Palazzo pants are supremely comfortable because of their wonderfully loose cut, which allows the legs to swirl around you as you walk and gives a graceful flare to your figure. This loose styling can be relatively conservative, rather like French-cut flared jeans which flare from the hip rather than the waist. But if you prefer, you can find palazzo pants which are very loosely styled, looking almost like a maxi dress rather than pants.

If you are shorter or curvier, opt for palazzo pants that aren’t too loose or you can easily look overwhelmed, especially if you pick a bold design or bright colour. Be careful to choose a well-fitting top or use light layering to avoid giving a larger impression. Taller women can wear very loose palazzo pants with confidence, but always remember to consider your overall impression when selecting the rest of your outfit.

TIPS

There’s a wealth of choice when you are deciding what to wear with palazzo pants, and it all depends on the occasion and the look you want to achieve.

A well-chosen palazzo pants outfit can simply exude sophistication, especially when teamed with high heels.

The superb comfort of palazzo pants makes them a natural choice for the casual look.

The feminine cut of palazzo pants makes them perfect for creating a cute look.

You can find palazzo pants to match every mood and taste. Plain colours range between subtle pastels, brilliant rainbow shades, muted tones and of course, classic black and white.

There’s a mouth-watering variety of patterns available. Some retro prints echo the vibe of the 70s, with intricate psychedelics.

Dressing up your palazzo pants can be as easy depending on what you decide to wear them with.