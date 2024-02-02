Palancas’ Coach Plans to Exploit Eagles’ Weakness

Angola’s head coach, Pedro Goncalves, has expressed deep respect for the Super Eagles while revealing his strategy to exploit potential weaknesses in the upcoming AFCON quarter-final clash. The Palancas Negras are set to face the three-time champions at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Friday.

Recognising the Super Eagles’ formidable status in African football, Goncalves acknowledged the presence of top-tier players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, highlighting the latter’s fantastic season with Atalanta.

Despite the acknowledged strength of the Nigerian team, Goncalves is confident in his squad’s ability to identify and exploit weaknesses Analyzing the Super Eagles’ playing style, Goncalves pointed out their effective use of the 3-4-3 formation, highlighting the attacking and defensive capabilities of key players like Ola Aina and Zaidu Sanusi.

The Angolan coach expressed familiarity with Sanusi from his time at FC Porto.