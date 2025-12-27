Palace Vs Spurs: London Hosts Battle Of Strugglers

Two teams struggling for form face off when Crystal Palace host Tottenham on Saturday with a London derby that could have a huge impact on either team’s season.

Tottenham’s home struggles continued as they hosted Liverpool on Saturday, losing 2-1 after Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero were both sent off for Spurs.

They will look to turn things around as they visit the Eagles with the pressure mounting on Thomas Frank.

The Lilywhites could be facing Palace at the perfect time however, with the home side struggling under the weight of an incredibly hectic schedule.

Securing qualification for the Conference League was a major coup for Oliver Glasner’s side but the amount of extra games that they are having to play is having a big impact on their results, which have taken a sharp downturn as of late.

Palace have lost two and drawn two of their last four games, losing 4-1 to Leeds in their last league game. They lost a nailbiting penalty shootout to Arsenal in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, putting further pressure on a squad struggling to deal with the absences of key men Daniel Munoz, Ismaila Sarr and Cheick Doucoure.

Palace have not been great at home this season either, winning two of their eight Premier League matches at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham are not in much better shape, winning just three of their last 12 games in all competitions, with those victories coming against Copenhagen, Brentford and Slavia Prague.

With two of those victories coming in the Champions League, they only won one of their last nine games in domestic action, losing six of those.