Crystal Palace will open negotiations to sign Kelechi Iheanacho will a bid of between €10 and €12m. Leicester City are keen to offload the striker, who has only a year left on his contract.

He is one of the top earners at the club relegated from the Premier League this past season. Iheanacho himself would prefer to be back playing in the Premier League.

London club Palace consider the Nigeria star as a direct replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is most likely to depart.