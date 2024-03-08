Palace, Leeds, Wolves Battle For Eagles Star

Three Premier League clubs, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, are in fierce competition to sign Nigerian Super Eagles and Fernabache right wing-back, Bright Samuel- Osayi.

The 26-year-old player demonstrated his versatility during the AFCON 2023 tournament, where he helped Nigeria clinch the silver medal, and can operate adeptly anywhere on the right flank, from right-back to wide midfielder, wing-back, and winger.

He has had an impressive season so far, scoring three goals and providing four assists. According to Turkish outlet Aksam, Crystal Palace is particularly interested in signing Osayi-Samuel, with a long-term strategy in mind, and hopes to form a cohesive partnership with Eze.

However, they face stiff competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United. The situation could become even more intriguing if larger clubs show an interest in Michael Olise, adding a new layer of complexity to the transfer saga.