Palace Chief Killed, 2 Daughters Abducted In Edo Community

Gunmen on Monday night killed a high-ranking palace chief in Iduah Kingdom, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, and abducted two of his daughters. The victim, Chief Jimah Jacob Ogboi, was reportedly shot dead when the assailants stormed his residence.

His wife was attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons during the incident. One of his sons, Lucky Ogboi said he was away from home when the attack occurred.

He said he was called that his father has been killed and he returned to find his mother seriously injured. The attack has thrown the community into panic, prompting elders to convene an emergency meeting to deliberate on possible strategies for the release and rescue of the two abducted girls, as well as to address the root cause of the attack.

Traditional ruler of the community, HRH Alhaji Amedu Momoh, appealed to the state government and security agencies to urgently intervene and strengthen security in the area. “About four of them went to the house of one of our chief. They shot him and went away with two of the daughters.

Nigerian and security agencies have come here since the incident happened. We need assistance in tackling insecurity issue. Government should come and assist us.

There has been some sort of security here in our land, but it’s like they have gone to reinforce. He said they were not happy with the growing menace of suspected herdsmen attack on farmland.