Palace Announces Coronation Activities For Owa Adesuyi Haastrup

Share

The Palace of the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland has released the official programme of events leading to the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, as the 49th Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland.

Oba Haastrup, a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, was named the successor to the late Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II on Friday, December 27, 2024.

In a statement issued by Chief Shola Oshunkeye, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Coronation Committee, a 10-day schedule of activities will commence on Friday, May 16, and culminate in the grand coronation on Friday, May 23, 2025. All events are to be held in Ilesa, the historic capital of Ijesaland.

The festivities will kick off with a special Jumat service at the Ilesa Central Mosque at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

On Saturday, May 17, events will continue at the newly refurbished Obokungbusi Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a grand Isese Night, a celebration of Ijesa culture and tradition, starting at 9 p.m. in the palace courtyard.

Monday, May 19, is reserved for royal visits to Ijesa zones between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., while Tuesday, May 20, will feature the Owa Ajimoko III Ijesa Marathon at 7 a.m., followed by the finals of the coronation football competition, a medal presentation, and an awards ceremony at the Ilesa Grammar School sports arena starting at 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, May 21, the spotlight turns to charity, with visits to orphanages in and around Ilesa beginning at 10 a.m. The day will also include a video documentary screening and workshop by the Ijesa Mineral Resources Development Forum (IMRDF) at the University of Ilesa later in the afternoon.

Thursday, May 22, will feature the Ajimoko III Coronation Golf Kitty teeing off at 8 a.m., followed by a symposium and the launch of the Ajimoko III Foundation’s scholarship and empowerment scheme at 11 a.m. at the Royal Park International Hotel & Resort in Iloko-Ijesa.

The grand coronation ceremony is scheduled for Friday, May 23, at 10 a.m. at the Owa’s Palace, where Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, will be officially crowned with all the grandeur and pageantry of Ijesaland.

A lavish coronation reception will follow at 1 p.m. at Ilesa Grammar School, promising dignitaries and VVIP guests a vibrant showcase of Ijesa hospitality and cultural entertainment.

The week-long celebration will conclude on Sunday, May 25, with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, Otapete, Ilesa, starting at 10 a.m.

Share