Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes in Iran

Pakistan’s Air Force launched retaliatory airstrikes early yesterday in Iran allegedly targeting militant hideouts, an attack that killed at least nine people and further raised tensions between the neighbouring nations.

The tit-for-tat attacks Tuesday and yesterday appeared to target two Baluch militant groups with similar separatist goals on both sides of the Iran- Pakistan border. However, the two countries have accused each other of providing safe haven to the groups in their respective territories.

The strikes imperil diplomatic relations between the two neighbours, as Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks. Each nation also faces its own internal political pressures — and the strikes may in part be in response to that, reports The Associated Press.

The attacks also come as the Middle East remains unsettled by Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Iran also staged airstrikes late Monday in Iraq and Syria over an Islamic State- claimed suicide bombing that killed over 90 people in early January.