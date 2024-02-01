Pakistan Ex-pm, Imran Khan, Jailed Another 14 Years

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in prison, a day after the former Pakistan prime minister was jailed for 10 years.

Khan, who was ousted as PM by his opponents in 2022, is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption. On Tuesday he was sentenced for leaking state secrets, and on Wednesday given another 14 years for a graft case. Khan has said the numerous cases against him are politically motivated.

These latest convictions come just a week ahead of Pakistan’s national elections on February 8- a vote where he is barred from standing, reports the BBC. It is believed the sentences against him will be served concurrently. Khan has already been detained since last August when he was arrested.