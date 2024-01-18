Pakistan: Children Killed in Iranian Strike

Pakistan said two children were killed and three others injured in strikes by neighbouring Iran on Tuesday. Iran said it targeted two bases linked to the militant group Jaish al-Adl, according to a news agency affiliated with the country’s military.

But Pakistan rejected this, calling it an “illegal act” that could lead to “serious consequences”. Pakistan is the third country, after Iraq and Syria, to be hit by an Iranian attack within the last few days, reports the BBC.

A missile attack by Iran on Pakistan is near- unprecedented. Tues- day’s strike hit a village the vast south-western province of Balochistan, which borders the two countries.