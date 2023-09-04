Pakistan: All Crew Members Die As Navy Helicopter Crashes In Gwadar

A Navy Helicopter reportedly crashed on Monday, September 3 in Gwadar, Pakistan, killing the whole crew on board.

New Telegraph learned that the Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed while flying during a routine training flight in the coastal town in southwestern Baluchistan province.

It was reported that the Navy acknowledged in a statement that a technical issue was to blame for the disaster. The Navy did not offer any additional information, only stating that an inquiry into the crash had been opened.

According to the AP, a video of the crash at the scene shows the helicopter spinning while ostensibly attempting to regain control, breaking apart, and falling to the earth.

It was gathered that crashes during training missions are fairly common in Pakistan.

Authorities rarely release details of military training crashes and investigation reports are also not made public.

In September 2022, an army helicopter crashed during an overnight mission in Baluchistan, killing all six military personnel on board.