Pains Of Economic Crisis Will Soon Be Over – Ekiti Govt

The people of Ekiti State have been reassured by the State Government-led by Biodun Oyebanji that the suffering brought on by the rapidly rising cost of food and other necessities will soon come to an end.

Governor Oyebanji’s deputy, Monisade Afuye gave the assurance on Saturday in Ido-Ile Ekiti while overseeing the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the Okemesi/Ido Ile Local Council Development Area and Ekiti West Local Government.

According to her, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would take all necessary political and economic steps to ease Nigerians’ suffering by launching both long-term and short-term initiatives to strengthen the nation’s economy and restore order to the political system.

The government encouraged the populace to maintain giving personal and environmental hygiene a high priority in order to increase wellness and life expectancy, despite the current economic downturn and the discomfort it causes.

Afuye said that Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his staff are coming up with creative solutions to lessen the impact of the current hyperinflation on the people of Ekiti in a statement released by her Special Assistant on Media, Victor Ogunje.

“Please, let us be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. You all knew that he just come into government. By the grace of God and your support, all this pain will soon be over.

“In Ekiti State, your governor is not resting. He is working round the clock to support President Tinubu in addressing the current situation. You know he loves you and he is ever ready to make you happy. Don’t worry, all these crises will be addressed,” she said.