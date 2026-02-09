Paga, Leadway Assurance Partner To Safeguard Doroki Merchants With Insurance Solution

Paga, the fintech company behind the Doroki merchant platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance providers, to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions designed specifically for Doroki merchants.

The collaboration aims to help merchants safeguard their businesses against everyday risks and recover quickly from unforeseen events.

Under this partnership, Doroki merchants will gain access to tailored insurance solutions designed to protect the critical components of their day-to-day operations thereby safeguarding their income, assets, and continuity of operations.

Beyond offering coverage, this initiative is built on a holistic approach to risk resilience. Doroki and Leadway will equip merchants with clear guidance on what each product covers, how to file a claim, and best practices for risk management—empowering them with knowledge that strengthens decision-making and builds confidence in handling uncertainties.

“At Doroki, we see our merchants as partners in driving economic activity across Nigeria’s retail landscape. “This partnership with Leadway—an insurer with decades of experience and a strong reputation for reliability—means our merchants can focus on growing their businesses with the peace of mind that they’re protected,” said the General Manager of Doroki Merchants, Arike Okwunowo.

Commenting on the development, Head of Digital Business, Leadway, Diana Mulili, reiterated Leadway’s commitment to expanding access to financial security for every Nigerian. She said: “At Leadway, we believe insurance should integrate seamlessly into the everyday realities of people and businesses.

By partnering with Doroki, we are embedding practical, easy-to-understand insurance solutions into a platform merchants already trust—helping them protect their income, assets, and livelihoods while continuing to grow with confidence.” This collaboration not only provides financial protection for Doroki merchants but also fosters a culture of preparedness, awareness, and informed decision-making—key pillars for sustainable business growth in an unpredictable environment.