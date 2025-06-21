Paga Launches Cloud Based Software To Digitise Retail Businesses

Share

Paga Group, one of Africa’s leading payments and financial services companies, has unveiled Doroki, a revolutionary retail business management platform designed to help small and media enterprises (SMEs) streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and accelerate growth.

Launching the platform in Lagos today, Founder and CEO of Paga Group, Tayo Oviosu, disclosed that the app was developed to enhance performance and reduce workload for the SMEs to seamlessly manage the business and the staff.

He said: “Running a business in today’s fast-paced economy is challenging – managing stock, tracking sales, reconciling payments, and keeping customers happy can feel overwhelming. Doroki changes that.

“It’s not just a tool; it’s a partner that simplifies operations, provides actionable insights, and helps businesses scale with confidence.”

According to him, “Doroki is a multi-functional, game-changing platform that consolidates order management, inventory tracking, payments, and customer engagement into a single, user-friendly interface.

“Whether running a restaurant, retail store, or a distribution network, businesses can now eliminate the hassle of juggling multiple apps and focus on what truly matters – growth.”

Explaining the simplicity of the app, General Manager of Doroki, Arike Okunowo, stated: “Doroki was built by listening to the pain points of real business owners. Whether it’s a restaurant owner struggling with recipe and table management; or a retailer experiencing issues with stock-out and product shelf life management (expiry dates), Doroki provides clarity, control, and confidence.

“We’re excited to see how Nigerian businesses leverage this platform to unlock their full potential.

“Doroki offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and drive business growth.

“Key features of Doroki include: Smart Order Management – Track and fulfill orders seamlessly from one dashboard; Real-Time Inventory Control – Monitor stock levels, set low-stock alerts, and manage suppliers effortlessly; Menu & Recipe Management – Ideal for food businesses to maintain consistency and reduce waste.

Others are “Flexible Payments – Accept cash, card, or Paga mobile payments with ease; Customer Loyalty & CRM – Build lasting relationships with integrated loyalty programs; Powerful Analytics – Make data-driven decisions with intelligent business insights; and Multi-User Access – Assign roles and permissions to staff for better accountability.”

She added: “Paga Group’s mission is to be the infrastructure that powers Africa’s growing middle class and gives seamless access to global trade.

“Doroki builds on this mission for SMEs and leverages the robust digital payments and financial services infrastructure of Paga, ensuring secure, instant transactions and a frictionless experience for both businesses and customers. Doroki is now available to businesses nationwide.

“Business owners can sign up by downloading Doroki on the Android Playstore or learn more by visiting www.doroki.com.

“Doroki also supports offline transactions, ensuring business continuity regardless of internet availability.”

