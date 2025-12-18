Paddy–Arikawe Road: Ogun Govt Orders Contractor To Halt Work Over Substandard Construction

The Ogun State Government has issued a stop-work order to Slavabogu Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the reconstruction of the 3.39-kilometre Paddy–Arikawe Road in Sagamu, citing non-compliance with approved construction specifications.

The Ministry of Works and Infrastructure observed that the contractor had begun drainage construction using singly reinforced steel instead of the doubly reinforced steel specified in the contract.

The contractor was instructed to demolish the affected concrete bases, remove the wrongly installed reinforcement, and reconstruct the drainage using Grade 30 concrete and doubly reinforced steel.

The state government, through Special Adviser on Media and Strategy Kayode Akinmade, reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on substandard roadwork:

“The Dapo Abiodun administration is fully committed to delivering quality road infrastructure that will stand the test of time. There will be no tolerance for shoddy work that could endanger lives or compromise safety.”

The Paddy–Arikawe Road project had previously faced delays during Phase One due to similar non-compliance issues.

The government emphasized that quality assurance and strict supervision would guide all ongoing and future infrastructure projects across Ogun State.