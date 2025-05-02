Pad Me A Girl: Menstrual Relief For Women In IDP Camps

Share

To the average Nigerian woman in the city, especially the major cosmopolitan towns across the nation, there’s nothing unusual or newsworthy about a woman’s menstrual period.

But, that is not the experience of millions at the lower rungs of the societal ladder who now majorly belong to the growing population of Nigerians in the claws of multidimensional poverty.

And the situation is made worse by the multiplicity of women in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs, camps.

Personal experiences

With a heart in agony and voice laced with frustration, Farida Abubakar tells her story: “When I have my period, I’m forced to use pieces of clothes because I don’t have money to procure sanitary pads…”

As if unconcerned about her health another person, Sewuese Terfa, said: “Sanitary pads are expensive and a luxury. I need to eat first before I sort my menstrual cycle.” Their stories are not peculiar as millions of other girls and women in Nigeria face similar challenges due to poverty.

Lack of access to sanitary pads affects not only their health, but also their dignity, self-esteem, and education. In the dusty Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Area 1, Durumi, Abuja and Ortese Camp in Benue State, thousands of girls and women face unimaginable daily struggles when that time of the month comes.

Menstruation, a natural part of woman’s life, has become a source of shame, discomfort, and health risks to some displaced persons due to lack of access to sanitary pads.

Due to the multidimensional poverty prevalent in the country, which is understandably more pronounced in the camps, the women defy the risks and resort to the use of unhygienic pieces of dirty clothes, leaves and even newspapers as substitute for pads.

Meeting Farida Abubakar, a 14-year-old internally-displaced person, was a revelation of sort. She has been living in the Area 1 IDP camp in Abuja for a long time, while Sewuese Terfa, a 16-year-old IDP resident from the Ortese camp in Benue, also gave her own shocking experience of what she goes through every month in the process of managing her menstrual flow. Sadly the same applies to most of the women in other camps across the nation.

Succour

Fortunately, succour came their way through the humane intervention of “Access Pad Me A Girl Initiative,” a partnership project of Gatmash Media and Access Bank Plc., launched to provide free reusable sanitary pads to girls and women in select IDP camps.

The initiative is aimed at promoting menstrual health and hygiene, particularly among IDPs in Abuja and Benue State, with other states coming soon. The reusable pads are designed to be sustainable, ecofriendly, and cost-effective.

They can be washed and reused multiple times, thereby reducing the need for looking for money to buy the traditional disposable pads and minimising waste.

The initiative also promotes menstrual hygiene education, teaching girls and women how to properly use, wash, and store their reusable pads.

Essentially, the ‘Pad Bank’ initiative is designed to ensure continuous delivery of sanitary pads to the IDP camps, and providing a sustainable solution to menstrual poverty.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly: SDG 4, Quality Education; SDG 5, Gen

der Equality; SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation; SDG 12, Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13, Climate Action.

Access Bank has demonstrated an impressive humanitarian contribution to the initiative, by providing resources to support the project, enabling the distribution of reusable pads to IDP women.

Access Bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development is evident in its partnership with the “Access PAD Me A Girl Initiative”.

Beneficiaries speak

Aisha Adamu, one of the beneficiaries, said: Knowing that there will be continuous access to sanitary pads every month is more than joyous for her. “I’m grateful for the sanitary pads. I can now attend school without worrying about my period,” Joy Terseer, a 12-year-old IDP girl noted.

“The pads have given me confidence. I feel like I can face the world again and do exploits, unlike before when fear of insults and shame from sudden appearance of my period, kept me in limbo.”

Another beneficiary, Hadiza Ibrahim, a 15-year-old IDP girl, also expressed her relief at being one of the beneficiaries. Others, who commended the humanitarian project sponsors for the freebies, include 13-yearold Ojime Doose, who said: “Before I used pieces of clothes during my period, but now I feel empowered”; and to Washima Shachia: “This pad bank will be a life changer. I will no longer be held back by my period.” “I’m thankful for the support.

The menstrual hygiene education have improved my health and well-being,” Esther Ayuba, 14-year-old IDP girl, added to the clusters of voices that spoke.

Commendation

Responding to the kind gesture on behalf of the IDP women, Ms Lizzy Asan, Benue State Coordinator of the “Access Pad Me A Girl Initiative”, expressed gratitude to the organisation for addressing the critical problem of menstrual poverty among women in IDPs.

“This initiative has brought relief and dignity to our girls and women. We’ve seen a significant improvement in their confidence and we’re grateful for the sustainable solution provided by the reusable sanitary pads and the Pad Bank.”

Mrs Liyatu Yusuf, Women Leader at the Durumi IDP Camp, Area 1, Abuja, also shared her joy and appreciation for the initiative. “We were struggling to afford sanitary pads, and this initiative has been a game-changer.

“The pads are comfortable, reusable, and easy to maintain. Our girls can now attend school without worrying about their periods, and we’re grateful for the menstrual hygiene education provided.”

On his part, Alhaji Ibrahim Amadu, Camp Chairman of the Durumi Area 1 IDP Camp in Abuja, commended the organisation for their thoughtful initiative.

“This project has brought hope and dignity to our girls and women. We’re grateful for the support, and we’re looking forward to continued supply of the pads as the impact of this initiative would be felt for a long time, and we’re thankful for the organisation’s commitment to improving the lives of IDPs.”

Checkers Custard, a renowned brand in Nigeria, has been a valuable partner to the “Access Pad Me A Girl Initiative” in its quest to promote menstrual health and hygiene among IDPs.

The brand’s contribution to the initiative has been significant, providing its products, Checkers Custard and Pap Flavour, to IDP families and supporting their nutritional needs.

By partnering with the “Access Pad Me A Girl Initiative,” Checkers Custard has demonstrated its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development.

The brand’s involvement in the initiative has not only provided sustenance to IDP families but also helped to promote dignity and well-being. Another partner is Vita Baites Foods, makers of Kuli-kuli snacks (peanut cookies), an indigenous brand in Nigeria.

The brand’s nutritional products have been a valuable addition to the initiative, supporting the health and well-being of IDP girls and women. Other sponsors include Pro Star, a prominent sports equipment and apparel company; Jeffery Kuaran Foundation; Nigeria Online Media Alliance (NOMA), and other individuals who preferred to remain anonymous.

