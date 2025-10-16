The “Pad Me A Girl Initiative,” an advocacy arm of Gatmash Media, in collaboration with the Senate Committee on Women Affairs and Access Bank hosted this year’s 2025 International Day of the Girl Child at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Durumi, Abuja.

The theme of the celebration: “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” couldn’t have been more apt. In a world where crises have rendered millions of girls vulnerable, these young Nigerians — many uprooted by conflict — stood tall, their voices echoing the power of resilience and leadership.

Defiling the scorching Abuja sun, the dusty field of the Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp glowed not with despair but with laughter, songs, and the rustle of pink ribbons as hundreds of girls gathered for a rare celebration — the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child. For the internally displaced girls of Durumi, this was more than an event; it was a declaration of hope. Accordingly, the Convener of “Pad Me A Girl Initiative,” Theresa Moses, captured the mood of the event in her address.

“Our girls are not victims — they are the change, the voice, and the future we must invest in,” she declared. “No girl should skip school or lose confidence because of her menstrual period or her poverty.” Her initiative’s Pad Me A Girl Access Pad Bank has reached over 5,000 girls across Nigeria — including schools in rural communities and IDP camps — providing not only reusable sanitary pads but also the confidence to stay in school.

Moses recalled the inspiring story of 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullah Aminu, Yobe who became the World’s Best in English Language Skills at the TeenEagle Global Finals in London. “Her story is proof that where there is support, there is possibility. When people in IDP camps get desired support, they can equal Nafisa’s feet, if not surpass her, Moses reiterated. “That is why we are here — to support, to uplift, and to remind every girl that her story matters.”

Speaking at the occasion, Senator Ireti Heebah Kingibe, Chairperson, Senate Committee on Women Affairs, who was represented by Mrs. Patricia Oyagha, her Personal Assistant, delivered a policy-driven, emotional address that resonated with parents and girls alike. “For too long, menstrual health has been treated as a private discomfort instead of a public priority,” she said.

“Menstrual hygiene is not a luxury; it is a necessity — as vital as clean water or education.” She revealed that the Senate Committee is collaborating with the Ministry of Education and relevant agencies to integrate menstrual health education into schools and to advance legislation for local production and subsidy on sanitary products.

“When girls are informed, stigma reduces. When communities are informed, empathy grows. And when the government acts, equality becomes real,” she added. Her message, which received an overwhelming ovation from parents and girls, was quite lucid — the government must turn menstruation from a source of shame into a symbol of empowerment.

On her part, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan SulaimanIbrahim, represented by Mrs. Mariam Fitumi Shaibu, Deputy Director, Child Development, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a safe, inclusive environment for girls to thrive. “This year’s theme is not about lamentation but a celebration of the strength, power, and resilience of our girls,” she noted.

The Minister disclosed that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is reviewing multiple legislative frameworks — including the VAPP Act, 2015 and Child Rights Act, 2003 — and that it has validated the National Policy on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management, aimed at normalising conversations around menstrual health. “We are not just protecting girls; we are preparing them to lead,” she added.

“Empowering the girl child is not an act of kindness; it is an act of nation building.” Explaining various plans and other measures, Mrs. Blessing Amos, the Abuja Team Lead of “Pad Me A Girl Initiative”, led a session on menstrual health and selfesteem.

Some for the first time learnt that menstruation is natural, not shameful. The event which climaxed with the distribution of reusable pads, exercise books, corn flour (Tuwo Masara), custard, and kuli-kuli — items that represent dignity and possibility.

The Pad Me A Girl Initiative is more than a campaign; it is a growing movement — one pad, one girl, one story at a time. By working with government and private partners, it is re-writing what it means to empower the girl child — from access to hygiene, to access to leadership.