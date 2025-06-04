Pad Me A Girl Initiative: Championing Menstrual Hygiene, Dignity, Empowerment For Girls

Share

At Isolog College, Akute, the air buzzed not just with anticipation, but with quiet empowerment. Rows of bright-eyed teenage school girls, teachers, Pad Me A Girl Initiative team, representatives of the project sponsors and media professionals gathered at Isolog College, to commemorate World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, an annual event held globally to highlight an often-silenced topic—menstruation. Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed on May 28, aims to raise global awareness about the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

It strives to break taboos and stigmas associated with menstruation, promoting a period-friendly world where everyone can manage their periods with dignity and without shame. The day highlighted the need for access to menstrual hygiene products, sanitation facilities, and education.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that menstruation is viewed as a normal biological process. Organised by the Pad Me A Girl Initiative in partnership with Isolog College, Akute in Ogun State, Wema Bank, ProStar Sports International and BL Consulting, this year’s programme went far beyond distributing free sanitary pads to female students of Isolog College. It sparked an urgent and deeply humane conversation about menstrual hygiene, dignity, access, education, and empowerment.

It was not merely a celebration but a movement to challenge deep-seated myths, dismantle taboos, and fight menstrual poverty—an issue that continues to marginalise millions of Nigerian girls. In her presentation, Life Coach and Family Advocate, Mrs Amina Omoike emphasised that menstruation, often treated as a taboo subject, is in fact a sign of womanhood and fertility.

“Menstruation is part of life. A woman that doesn’t menstruate has a medical condition, not a spiritual curse,” she said, countering one of the many harmful myths that continue to stigmatise girls. Throughout the session, girls learned not only the science of menstruation but also their right to hygienic products, clean facilities, and freedom from shame. “Menstrual health is human health.

And there is nothing unclean about a natural bodily function,” Omoike asserted. From “women on their period are unclean” to “you must not cook or pray during menstruation,” harmful myths have burdened generations of girls with shame and misinformation. During interactive sessions, facilitators encouraged girls to voice what they had heard—and learned to unlearn. “Menstruation is not a sin. It’s not a punishment. its biology,” said Omoike.

“And no girl should miss school, sports, or church because of it.” In fact, the initiative demonstrated that girls could thrive in sports while menstruating, thanks to a unique partnership with Prostar Sports International, which supported the day, symbolising that nothing, not even periods, should hinder a girl’s dreams.

Crisis of access

Perhaps the most jarring fact shared during the event was that an estimated 37 million Nigerian girls live in menstrual poverty. These are girls who cannot afford sanitary pads, have no access to clean toilets, and are deprived of accurate information about their own bodies.

Theresa Moses, journalist, founder/ convener of the Pad Me A Girl Initiative, spoke passionately about how this reality inspired her. “I saw girls in urban areas still using rags and newspapers. Not in caves. In modern-day Nigeria,” she said.

“That’s when I knew we had to do something.” Moses and her team had since built pad banks in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps like Durumi in Abuja and Ortese in Benue. These pad banks sponsored by Access Bank, ensure that girls and women receive monthly sanitary pads and education about menstrual hygiene—a small act with an enormous impact. Addressing the Isolog College students last Wednesday, Moses said:

“Today, we are here not to mark a date on the calendar, but to make a bold statement — that menstrual health matters, and that no girl should ever be limited by her period. “Our goal is simple, but urgent: to ensure that no girl — whether in school, at home, or in a displaced camp — is ever made to feel ashamed, excluded, or left behind because of her monthly menstrual cycle.” This year’s theme: ‘Overcoming Challenges by 2030’, anchored the day’s message in long-term transformation.

The theme is a call to action — to look ahead and address the barriers that prevent many girls from managing their menstrual health with dignity, safety, and confidence. The goal is clear: to end period poverty, ensure menstrual hygiene education, and make menstrual products accessible to all girls by the end of the decade. “We’re not just giving pads,” noted Moses who is the chief executive officer, Gatmash Media.

She said: “We’re creating awareness, preparing the girls, and giving them support systems. That’s what will change the narrative.” She also revealed the next steps for the initiative, including a major push to engage First Ladies across Nigeria’s 36 states and expand pad banks to more vulnerable communities. “Menstrual pads are not a luxury,” she insisted. “They are a girl’s right.”

Support beyond the stage

The 2025 event received support from organisations like Wema Bank, BL Consulting, and Prostar Sports International. These partnerships signal a growing recognition that menstrual hygiene isn’t just a women’s issue—it’s a national development issue.

Still, more support is needed. “We don’t want to be another nongovernmental organisation (NGO) that drops and disappears,” said Moses.

“We want to leave a legacy.” The initiative is also calling on the governments at the states and the subnational levels to subsidise menstrual products just as it provides free condoms—arguing that equitable reproductive care must include girls.

Call to action

In her welcome address, the Vice Principal of Isolog College, Mrs. Ihomuehe Egumah, said: “This is more than a programme. It’s a movement that is giving our girls the power to know, protect, and celebrate themselves.”

She expressed deep gratitude to the Pad Me A Girl team for selecting the school as a beneficiary of the important outreach programme and emphasised the significance of the occasion, describing it as both “life-changing” and “empowering.” “This session focuses on an important aspect of your development—men strual hygiene,” she told the students.

“It will empower you to handle your menstrual health with knowledge, dignity, and confidence.” Mrs. Egumah urged the students to engage actively with the facilitators, noting that the information shared would not only benefit them personally but also equip them to educate others.

She highlighted menstruation as a natural and essential part of life, underscoring the need for proper knowledge and healthy practices. The vice principal also commended the female staff for their ongoing support and praised the Pad Me A Girl Initiative team for their far-reaching efforts, including outreach to IDP camps across Nigeria.

She extended appreciation to the initiative’s sponsors, acknowledging the generous contributions of menstrual hygiene products and educational materials. “Let us embrace this moment to learn, to grow, and to support one another,” she concluded, aligning with the initiative’s broader mission to break taboos and promote dignity for the girl child.

The event marked another step forward in menstrual health awareness, with Isolog College proudly joining schools around the globe in recognising May 28 as Menstrual Hygiene Day. Perhaps the greatest takeaway is that menstrual hygiene is not a “mundane” women’s issue. It is about health, education, equality, and dignity.

The Pad Me A Girl Initiative is leading a quiet revolution—one pad, one girl, and one truth at a time. As one young student declared at the end of the event where free sanitary pads, exercise books, among others were distributed to every student participant, “Today, I learned that my period is not something to hide. It is something to understand and be proud of.” And that—more than anything—is how we change the narrative.

Share