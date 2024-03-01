Pacts: Nigeria’s Oil Production to Record Imminent Boom

Indications have emerged that Nigeria will witness a remarkable leap in its oil production as two major oil fields in Nigeria are expected to take off by Q3 of 2024 following a major contract that was sealed by the operator, Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited. ExxonMobil Corp. affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Ltd. Signed a contract to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., Houston, for well intervention services offshore southeastern Nigeria. According to the terms of contract, Helix will provide the Q4000, a DP3 riser-based semi- submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k Intervention Riser System (IRS), remotely operated vehicles, project management, and engineering services to cover fully integrated well intervention services from production enhancement to plug and abandonment.

The project covers Erha and Usan fields, and is expected to begin in September 2024 with the vessel expected to be in Nigeria into 2025. The fields lie about 97 km offshore of Nigeria in water depths of 700-1,500 m. ExxonMobil had in August 2022 renewed Nigerian deepwater oil mining leases (OML) 133 and 138, for the Erha and Usan blocks, for 20 years (OGJ Online, August 16, 2022). Esso began Erha development drilling in water depths up to 1,750 m in November 2003, having been awarded its initial PSC in 1993. It streamed first oil in first-half 2006 via a 165,000 b/d floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel. Usan is also produced via FPSO. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc confirming the development Inc, in a statement announced the deepwater well intervention contract award by Esso, with regards to Erha and Usan fields, located offshore Nigeria.

Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Scotty Sparks, said: “We are pleased to announce this contract for the Q4000. We are eager to strengthen our relationship with Esso and to further establish our presence as the leader for well intervention services in West Africa.” Industry sources said the Q4000 provides a world-class offshore platform for a diverse array of tasks such as subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, subsea equipment installation and recovery, well testing, and emergency well containment with dedicated service areas to increase safety and vessel efficiency. With the expected production boom, Nigeria may even surpass its production quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and meet the prediction of Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, who recently said Nigeria could produce 2.26 million barrels per day of crude oil, although the actual national production currently averages 1.33mbpd and 256,000 barrels of condensate per day.

Komolafe said: “The oil reserves and gas reserves in Nigeria respectively represent 30% and 34 per cebt of the African oil and gas reserves. Although the actual national production currently averages 1.33 Million barrels of oil per day and 256,000 barrels of condensate per day, the national technical production potential currently stands at 2.26 million bpd, and the current OPEC quota is 1.5 Million bopd. Thus, the Commission is taking strategic measures to arrest some challenges con- fronting us in order to boost production and meet the potential. “Aside from hydrocarbon resources, Nigeria is blessed with potential for green and blue hydrogen, solar, wind, biomass and critical minerals for development of clean energy technologies as well as growing population predominated by young people.

“With a coastline along the Gulf of Guinea, a market size of more than 200 million peo- ple projected to reach between 390 million and 440 million people in 2050, Nigeria represents hope for Africa. Interestingly, about 70 per cent of the Nigerian population are under 30, and 42 per cent are under the age of 15 representing a huge economic asset.