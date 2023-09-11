Packaging, Plastics, Printing Industry Professionals’ Exhibition Kicks off in Lagos

The Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos will come alive Tuesday, September 12, as professionals in the packaging, plastics, printing and food processing sectors gather for the 10th edition of the Propak West Africa Annual Exhibition and Conference.

Marketing Director, Afrocet Montgomery, organisers of the event, Mr. Jamie Pearson, who made this known in a statement, said that thousands of manufacturing industry professionals would be part of the event which would hold from Tuesday 12th – Thursday 14 September.

He said: “Propak is expected to host its biggest event ever to mark the special 10th edition which will see more than 5,000 visitors attending to discover innovations from over 200 brands showcasing their latest equipment and solutions with exciting live machine demonstrations taking place on the exhibition floor.”

Also, he said that the exhibition, the conference programme is taking place in partnership with KPMG Nigeria, African Packaging Organisation and Institute of Packaging Nigeria with a series of sessions carefully put together with the needs of the industries in mind.

A host of key industry experts will lead discussions and presentations on some of the pertinent issues affecting the manufacturing sector and highlighting new opportunities for businesses. Over the years Propak West Africa has grown to be recognised as the number one platform uniting the industries in the region.

Pearson said: “Many of the leading local and international companies and organisations operating in the industry have shown continuous support for the purpose that the event serves.”