Pack Your Bags, Go To Saudi Arabia, Ighalo Tells Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has urged fellow Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to accept the big-money offers from Saudi Arabia now and think about returning to Europe later.

Osimhen, 26, has been in high demand since leading Napoli to the Serie A title. Although big European clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and PSG have shown interest in the past, none have made a serious offer this summer.

Instead, Saudi clubs like Al Hilal have reportedly offered him up to €40 million per year, but Osimhen has turned them down, preferring to remain in Europe. “My advice to Osimhen is simple,” Ighalo said.

“Go to Saudi Arabia for two years, make your money, and come back to Europe. I went to China at 30, and returned to play for Manchester United. Osimhen is only 26; he can still play top-level football after making enough money.”