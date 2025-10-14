PAACA Trains NSCDC Officers On Electoral Reforms

The Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA) has conducted a specialized training for officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on electoral reforms and guidelines to combat electoral crimes nationwide.

The workshop, part of PAACA’s ongoing democratic governance initiative in collaboration with the NSCDC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), aimed to equip personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to support free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria.

Speaking at the training held at NSCDC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, PAACA Executive Director Ezenwa Nwagwu stressed that electoral offences such as vote-buying, ballot box snatching, and voter intimidation pose a serious threat to democracy and must be treated as national security concerns.

Nwagwu warned against waiting for an electoral offences commission before enforcing the law, noting that crimes committed during elections must be addressed immediately by security agents.

“The NSCDC has a responsibility to safeguard public facilities, but all security agencies are now coordinated under the Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security. Officers must understand the process to strengthen democracy and governance,” he said.

He further urged NSCDC officers to go beyond routine security duties by understanding the broader implications of electoral integrity, adding that security agents must intervene when politicians or their aides violate electoral rules.

Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, emphasized that officers must remain neutral in electoral matters while improving their skills and professionalism. Represented by Deputy Commandant General Operations, Philip Ayuba, he urged personnel to operate strictly within the law and enforce election security guidelines.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, highlighted the critical role of NSCDC officers in securing the electoral environment, voters, and materials.

“There is no credible election without a secure environment. The professionalism, neutrality, and law-abiding conduct of the NSCDC inspire confidence and ensure that every Nigerian can vote freely and safely,” she said.

The training underscored the need for continuous improvement in election security, reinforcing the responsibility of security agencies to uphold democratic principles and prevent electoral crimes.