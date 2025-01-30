Pa Akinkunmi’s Family Receives FG N30m Donation

Share

On Thursday, the Federal Government donated the sum of N30 million to the family of the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the renowned National Flag designer two years after his demise.

New Telegraph recalls that the late Akinkunmi died on August 29, 2023, at the age of 87.

Announcing the donation, the Director General (DG) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Lanre Issa-Onilu, accompanied by the Oyo State Director of the agency, Olukemi Afolayan, made the official presentation of the cheque on behalf of the Federal Government at the Elebu in Ibadan residence of the late National hero.

The NOA DG said, “The donation of N30 million to the family of renowned National Flag designer was not to pay for the services of the late legend but to support his family in appreciation of his contributions to the country.”

On September 4, 2023, President Bola Tinubu sent a government delegation led by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Malagi, on a condolence visit where it pledged to give the late Nigerian hero a national burial and financial support to the family.

