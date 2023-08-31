Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, Designer Of Nigeria’s Flag, Is Dead

A significant part of Nigeria’s pre- independence history came to an end on Tuesday with the death of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi (OFR), the man who designed Nigeria’s green-white- green flag. Pa Akinkunmi died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness. He was aged 87.

Though Pa Akinkunmi was born in the ancient city of Abeokuta, Ogun State, on May 10, 1936, he lived in Ibadan until his demise. One of his children announced his death on Facebook. He wrote: “Life is indeed transient; I can say boldly that you live a life with a landmark. Continue to rest, my father! Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R.): Great Man has gone.”

Pa Akinkunmi attended Baptist Day School, Ibadan for his primary education and Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan for his secondary education. He started his career as a Civil Servant at the Secretariat of Ibadan and later travelled overseas to study Agricultural Engineering at Norway Technical College.

In 1958, during his stay abroad, he stumbled upon an advertisement in a national daily calling for the submission of designs for Nigeria’s national flag in view of Nigeria’s imminent independence from Britain. His entry was adjudged the best among the roughly 2,000 entries submitted.

The original design of the flag features a white band flanked by two green ones and a red sun with streaming rays located on the white band. The sun was eventually removed by the screening committee to produce the present design. Akinkunmi’s design was selected because of its ingenuity and profundity (the green bands represent the forests and abundant natural wealth of the country, while the white band represents peace).

The flag was officially hoisted on Independence Day (October 1, 1960) replacing the British Union Jack. Akinkunmi was awarded 100 pounds by the government when his design was selected. He also bagged national honours – Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) – bestowed on him by former President Goodluck Jonathan.