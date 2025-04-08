New Telegraph

April 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 8, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Pa Senbanjo For…

Pa Senbanjo For Burial May 1, As Abiodun, Dangote, Otedola, Others Condole With Family

The burial arrangements has been announced for the late elder states – man, Pa Oluwole Senbanjo, who died on Saturday, April 5 at age 92.

Prominent Nigerians, including Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; and Business tycoon, Femi Otedola are among those that have been trooping in, to commiserate with the Senbanjos.

The late Pa Senbanjo was the father of an APC Chieftain in Ogun State and the Regional Director of Seymour Energy Consulting, OmoOba Segun Senbanjo.

Born on July 20, 1932, the deceased began his career in the early 1960s at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and later worked as an Accountant with the Federal Mortgage Bank and ITT Telecommunications in the 1960s and 1970s.

Pa Senbanjo is survived by eight children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The burial, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, will hold by 11am at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

TETFund Exploring Innovation Hubs For Research, Global Competitiveness Polys Should Foster Teamwork To Assert Nigeria’s Capacity For Innovation –NBTE ES
Read Next

Delta Family Petitions PSC, IGP, AIG Over Son’s Alleged Torture To Death In Police Custody
Share
Copy Link
×