Pa Ojoge Cries Out: ‘I’m Struggling To Survive, TAMPAN Has Neglected Me’

Ace actor, Pa Ojoge, has lamented the depth of his financial hardship and struggle to survive. In an emotional interview, the actor, famed for his comic roles since the 1970s, also opened up about his feelings of abandonment by his colleagues in the movie industry.

Pa Ojoge, born Sesan Adio, disclosed that he now relies on the goodwill of a few acquaintances who recognise him from his filmmaking days. “I do not have money. I rely on other people to survive. I get money from people who I have known for long. Sometimes people give me N5,000, others can give me N10,000.

“That is how I am taking care of my children and wife.” The actor also revealed that one of his own children passed away shortly before the son of Peju Ogunmola, his colleague, also died.

Ojoge alleged that the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) neglected him during his time of grief. He claimed the association failed to offer him any consolation or public acknowledgment of his loss, a courtesy he said was extended for Ogunmola.

“One of my children died before Peju Ogunmola’s son died, TAMPAN did not talk about it, rather publicized for my Peju Ogunmola,” he said. “My chairman at Shomolu lambasted them that it was not supposed to be that way, that another person’s child dies but you did not talk about it. “The job only recognizes those that are rich, not those that are poor.”