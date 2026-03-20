Veteran Nigerian actor and comedian, Kayode Olasehinde, popularly known as Pa James, has lauded Wale Adenuga Productions for their professional conduct and prompt payment of actors.

Pa James, who spoke in a recent interview with Lucky Udu, expressed his gratitude for the opportunities to work on the renowned Papa Ajasco series.

Highlighting the production company’s regard for actors and prompt payment, the comic actor revealed that even for little parts or fleeting appearances, Wale Adenuga Productions compensates its actors on time.

The actor recounted being paid by the production company for a five-minute meeting.

Pa James thought back on his time with Papa Ajasco, which resulted in significant financial advantages, such as the purchase of a car.

READ ALSO:

He expressed gratitude for the experience and acknowledged the production company’s role in his success.

Udu asked: “Do you still work with Wale Adenuga production?”

In response, Pa James said, “Ah na Baba be that. MFR. I dey work with them o. Anytime they call for the work we dey o.

“The day he called me to tell me that we go dey do this Papa Ajasco film, I thought it was something we would do for maybe two or three weeks, but the film lasted for long.

“And them no dey owe us money at all. Anything wey we do like this, him go pay. Even if the man call us for meeting like this, after that meeting like this even if the meeting was 5 minutes, he will pay you.

“The day we clocked 25 years for this Papa Ajasco, I dey happy that day.”

Udu questioned, “So what was your greatest achievement being one of the major cast of Papa Ajasco series?”

Responding, Pa James said: “Ah, I thank God. The thing wey I get for that work, no be small thing. For money, him try for me. From him and Papa Ajasco series, I bought a car.”

This comes after Papa Ajasco recently stated that, despite earning money from Wale Adenuga’s series, he is suffering financial difficulties.

Since then, the production company has refuted his assertions with a statement.