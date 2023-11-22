Pa Fasoranti Writes Tinubu, Ganduje On Ondo Impeachment Crisis

The leader of Afenifere, the socio-political group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the crisis rocking Ondo State over the move to impeach the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Fasoranti in a communique issued after an emergency meeting held in his house in Akure said the State has been in a state of inactivity since Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu left the state on medical grounds while the Deputy who was supposed to act is embattled.

Fasoranti expressed worry about the current political logjam in the State and asked traditional, religious, and professional leaders, market women, the academia, and other notable stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward.

In a resolution signed by Pa Fasoranti and Dr. Bakitta Bello said the prolonged absence of the Governor, who is also incommunicado due to his unabating health challenges has crippled social and economic activities in the State.

They said misinformation about the Governor and lack of communication between the Governor and his Deputy, have resulted in the inability of the Deputy Governor to perform Constitutional duties on behalf of the Governor, for the good governance of the State;

The nonagenarian leader of Afenifere expressed displeasure over the failure of the National Ruling Party and the Executive Arm of Government to nip the matter in the bud before the escalation of the crisis despite the laudable efforts made.

The absence of the Governor, Fasoranti, and Bello has led to apparent confusion and helplessness of Civil and Public Servants in the State in the absence of appropriate and delineated directives.

They said the Governor’s absence has led to the feeling of hopelessness of the citizens in not enjoying continually, the expected dividends of democracy and good governance; saying the current utter disrespect for the Rule of Law whereby self-serving persons have taken over the government without due regard to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

They said “Absence and non-active participation of Ondo State in National affairs due to the lingering crisis; foreseeable problems of late preparation of the 2024 Budget by the Executive Arm for the customary timely presentation to the State House of Assembly”

Consequently, the Elder Statesmen called for prayers for the improved health of Akeredolu and noted that without doubt, his absence has caused a lack of sustained good governance in the State.

The Elder statesmen said “All unelected persons should allow the three arms of government to find lasting solution to the current crisis.

The rule of law should be followed by all stakeholders as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.”

They called on the State and National Leadership of the Ruling Party, the All Progressives Congress, to provide the required guide to those in Government as well as ensure discipline amongst their fold.

They appealed to President Tinubu to intervene and end the present constitutional crisis in the state, to avoid the looming breakdown of law and order in the State.