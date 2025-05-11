Pa Fasoranti Is Defender Of Yoruba Interest – Bamidele

Share

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has congratulated elder statesman and Afenifere Worldwide Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on his 99th birthday, describing him as a steadfast defender of Yoruba interests and a beacon of principled leadership.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele expressed gratitude to God for granting Pa Fasoranti a long life, sound memory, and continued relevance in national affairs.

Born on May 11, 1926, in Uso, Ondo State, Pa Fasoranti is widely acknowledged as a devoted disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and a leading figure in Yoruba’s foremost socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere.

He has dedicated his life to the defence of the Yoruba cause, education, and public service.

Reflecting on Fasoranti’s rich legacy, Bamidele praised his unwavering commitment to public education, political activism, and community development.

He recalled how Fasoranti established Akure High School and Omolere Nursery and Primary School after serving as Principal of Oyemekun Grammar School and Iju-Itaogbolu Grammar School in the 1960s and 1970s.

“On behalf of all senators from Yoruba-speaking states, we celebrate the patriarch of Yorubaland, a true Omoluabi and embodiment of humility, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, as he marks his remarkable 99th birthday,” Bamidele said.

He continued: “Pa Fasoranti exemplifies the Yoruba values of honour, integrity, leadership, and selflessness. His role in the progressive administration of Pa Adekunle Ajasin, where he served as Commissioner for Finance from 1979 to 1980, remains untarnished.”

Bamidele also lauded Fasoranti’s courage during Nigeria’s darkest political moments, recalling his fearless stance alongside other pro-democracy advocates in resisting the dictatorship of General Sani Abacha and championing the return to civil rule, which ushered in the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The Senate Leader noted that Fasoranti’s investments in education significantly advanced human development in Ondo State, aligning with the core philosophy of the defunct Action Group and Unity Party of Nigeria.

“Pa Fasoranti remains an inspiration to progressives across the South-West and beyond. We are confident that his legacy will continue to inspire current and future generations, especially in the areas of education, governance, and principled activism.

“As Baba inches closer to the centenary mark, we pray that God Almighty continues to bless him with long life and sound health as a symbol of unity for the descendants of Oduduwa,” Bamidele concluded.

