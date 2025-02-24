Pa Adebanjo’s Family Announces Burial Date

Share

The family of the late Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo has announced May 3, 2025, as burial date for the late Afenifere leader.

It would be recalled that the respected nationalist died on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Before the body is laid to rest, a Day of Tributes and Service of Songs will take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

READ ALSO:

The wake will be held the following day, Friday, May 2, 2025, at Adebanjo’s home in Isanya Ogbo, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The funeral service will be conducted at St. Phillips Anglican Church in Isanya Ogbo on May 3, followed by a thanksgiving service on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the same church.

The family has requested prayers and professional assistance as they prepare for the event and has invited well-wishers and associates to join them in honoring the late elder statesman.

Share

Please follow and like us: