Pa Adebanjo Reacts To Tinubu’s CSU Academic Saga

The leader of the South-West socio-cultural organization Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has finally reacted to the controversy trailing the Academic qualifications of President Bola Tinubu at the Chicago State University (CSU).

Speaking in a recent interview, Pa Adebanjo expressed his reluctance to address the matter but emphasized that when someone assumes a political role, their personal life no longer remains private.

It would be recalled that a United States court ruled in favour of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, granting him access to Tinubu’s educational records at the Chicago State University.

The disclosure of these records has ignited numerous controversies, particularly because Atiku accused Tinubu of submitting a fabricated academic record to the INEC during the previous presidential election.

It was reported that the PDP’s presidential candidate had taken the same evidence of purported inconsistencies in Tinubu’s educational records to the Supreme Court.

Speaking on the development, Adebanjo said he observed that the situation is not overly complex, and the public can comprehend it. Consequently, he suggested that people should be the arbiters of the situation.

He said, “What do you make of it yourself? When you say you have a certificate, they say you should make it public. For example, how can they tell me now that I should provide my academic record, and I will now tell them not to get the record?

“It sounds somehow. An academic record is a public document. If I told you I worked at a bank and you told me that you were going to the bank to find out if I truly worked there, then I say don’t go there. What does that mean? You don’t need rocket science to tell you what is happening, but let the people judge.

“Personally, I don’t want to be involved in this issue of academic record. All I know is that for any political figure, your life is no longer private. Everything about him is public, and if any public figure is now saying anything contrary, I leave the public to judge.”