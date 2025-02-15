Pa Adebanjo, An Uncompromising Democrat – PDP

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has described the leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo as a fearless lawyer, forthright, principled politician and an uncompromising democrat.

PDP in a statement issued on Saturday by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the late elder statesman stood for the people’s rights “in the entrenchment of democratic tenets of adherence to the rule of law, good governance, transparency, accountability, social welfare, justice, equity, fairness and mutual respect in our national life.”

The party said Pa Adebanjo was a national icon, a torchbearer, an epitome of truth and a passionate advocate of true federalism.

“Chief Adebanjo was an audacious and outspoken patriot who remained steadfast to his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our nation by always pointing to the truth, proffered practical solutions for knotty national issues and served as a source of inspiration, vision and direction, especially for the contemporary generation of leaders,” PDP stated.

It recalled his years as a staunch member of the then Zikist Movement and later the Organising Secretary of the Action Group (AG), as well as a prominent figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and leader of Afenifere, adding that “Chief Adebanjo distinguished himself as a true nationalist who put the interest of the nation and wellbeing of Nigerians above every other consideration.

“His death at this critical time is therefore a huge blow to our nation as he left the stage when his wealth of experience, wisdom and direction are needed the most.”

The party said it is consoled in the fact that Chief Adebanjo lived an accomplished life and bequeathed innumerable legacies that will remain invaluable for generations to come.

It commiserated with the Adebanjo family, the Afenifere family, the government and people of Ogun State and all lovers of democracy all over the world and prays to God to grant all the fortitude to bear this great tragedy.

