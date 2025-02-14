Pa Adebanjo, A Fearless Freedom Fighter, Patriot, Statesman – Atiku

Share

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the late Afenifere National Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a formidable force and a fearless fighter for justice, equity, and an egalitarian society.

Atiku in a statement issued on Friday, recalled the heroic role Pa Adebanjo played in wresting power from the military and enthroning democratic governance in Nigeria.

“He was at the forefront of the fight against military dictatorship,” he said.

The former candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated that Pa Adebanjo spent his entire youthful days fighting against colonial rule…” his middle age to fight against military dictatorship and his latter days to ensure that good governance, rule of law and democracy took firm roots in Nigeria.”

Atiku added that Pa Adebanjo was a golden example of how to live and die for the good of the country.

“Apart from mentoring many generations of civil rights activists across different generations, Pa Adebanjo was an activist extraordinaire and bridge builder who led the battle against injustice and oppression from the trenches

“Undoubtedly, the life and times of Adebanjo remain a priceless map for contemporary and upcoming activists, who advocate for good governance to learn and take a cue from.

“He taught all of us how to be statesmen of distinction,” he stated.

Atiku told the Adebanjo family to take solace in the fact that the patriarch who they mourn was a father to the whole country and a pride to the black race.

