P Tee Money, Daddy Showkey Shine At African British Celebrity Awards 2025

The royal DJ known as “The African Drake” stuns fans again — from groundbreaking AI Afrobeat visuals to a legacy rooted in royal and Jewish ancestry.

London glittered brighter than ever as the first edition of the African British Celebrity Awards 2025, hosted by Dubai Entertainment, rolled out its red carpet — and one royal name drew all eyes: Prince Thompson Iyamu, the global star the world knows as P Tee Money.

The British-Nigerian DJ, music producer, and actor made a grand entrance alongside his lifelong friend and business partner, Daddy Showkey, the revered legend of Ajegunle Sound, who that night was honoured with the event’s highest accolade — the Legendary Award.

A Night of Brotherhood and Brilliance

As the applause thundered through the hall, P Tee Money stood proudly by Daddy Showkey’s side — first in the audience, then on stage, joining him in celebration as the award was presented. Cameras flashed while the two embraced, a picture of friendship, legacy, and mutual respect that lit up social media.

Their bond runs deep: more than collaborators, they’re brothers in vision. “We’ve been building the bridge between old-school authenticity and new-school innovation for years,” P Tee Money shared. “To see Showkey honoured for his lifetime of impact — I had to be there, right beside him.”

The African Drake — A Story of Two Worlds

For fans worldwide, P Tee Money represents something rare. Nicknamed “The African Drake,” he mirrors the Canadian superstar not just in global reach but in heritage: both men are half Jewish, half African, two worlds united in rhythm.

His late mother, Evelyn Hannah Oba, was the daughter of Shoshana, a proud Jewish woman, and a wealthy Nigerian businessman from Asaba, Delta State. His father descends from the royal Edo Kingdom, lineage of the great Oba Akenzua II and present Oba Ewuare II.

Raised with both royal discipline and Jewish spirituality, he carries a name known to few — “Amram,” his Hebrew name given by his uncles, meaning friend of the Most High.

“That mix — royalty and faith — shaped me,” he says. “It gave me purpose. People call me The African Drake, and I embrace it — because we both come from cultures that taught us balance, truth and rhythm.”

Innovating the Future of Afrobeat

Beyond his royal roots and red-carpet moments, P Tee Money is leading a creative revolution. His groundbreaking video for “Lifestyle” became Africa’s first AI-powered futuristic Afrobeat music video, a cinematic spectacle packed with digital artistry and visual effects never before seen in the continent’s scene.

“It’s about pushing boundaries,” he explains. “African music deserves futuristic expression too — a look that matches its global power.”

Broadcast on ITV, YouTube, and international platforms, the video marked a historic leap for African production, inspiring a new generation of digital creators.

Heritage, Friendship and Global Vision

Watching him share the stage with Daddy Showkey, fans saw not just a celebrity but a man of connection — between old and new, Africa and the diaspora, faith and art.

From the palace halls of Benin to the glow of London’s award stages, P Tee Money continues to stand out as a true cultural bridge. Half Jewish, half African — 100 per cent authentic — he proves that greatness isn’t inherited by title alone, but by heart, vision and harmony.

And on that unforgettable night, as two legends embraced under the spotlight, one thing was clear — Africa and the world are watching history unfold.