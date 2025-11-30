P-Square Fraud Trial: EFCC Disowns Peter’s $800,000 Allegation Against Jude

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has informed Justice Rahman Oshodi of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja that it has no evidence to support Peter Okoye’s claim that his brother, Jude Okoye, fraudulently withdrew $800,000 from the P-Square group.

Peter, in 2024, had petitioned the EFCC, accusing Jude of diverting group funds, operating 47 undeclared bank accounts, and manipulating the share structure of Northside Entertainment Ltd, a company jointly owned by the brothers.

The EFCC subsequently filed a charge against Jude over alleged financial misconduct in managing the P-Square brand.

During resumed cross-examination, EFCC lawyer M.K. Bashir told Justice Oshodi that the commission could not substantiate the alleged withdrawal. When asked to provide evidence for Peter’s claim, Bashir said, “We do not have it. It is his evidence. Let him prove it. I can’t give what I don’t have.”

Peter had testified on May 23, 2025, claiming new evidence showed Jude and Paul allegedly withdrew and shared more than $800,000 between March 2023 and October 2024. However, when confronted with inconsistencies by defence lawyer Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), he shifted the timeline, stating the withdrawal occurred between 2013 and 2014.

The defence also challenged Peter’s assertion that Jude operated 47 bank accounts. Peter insisted the EFCC held the evidence, but Bashir denied this, saying, “I do not have 47 bank accounts. It is one of the witness’s claims, but I do not have such a copy.”

Onwuenwunor requested the court to compel Peter and the EFCC to produce the alleged accounts. Justice Oshodi rejected the request, ruling that the defence must make a formal application since the documents were neither before the court nor part of the admitted evidence.

Peter’s claim that Jude owned 80% of Northside Entertainment was also challenged. Although Peter maintained he had proof, the defence tendered CAC records contradicting his assertion.

Further questioning focused on Peter’s claim that he was unaware of Northside Music and that Jude signed artist Cynthia Morgan without his knowledge. Peter stated he discovered the company in 2024 when Cynthia Morgan sent him her contract on Northside Entertainment letterhead, adding that while the contract was signed with Northside Music, her albums were credited to Northside Inc.

The court adjourned the matter to December 12, 2025, for continuation of the trial.