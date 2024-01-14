P. Prime, Sarz Unveiled as Judges In ‘Next Afrobeats Star’

Ultima Studios, the Nigerian music company, has unveiled a new reality show tagged ‘Next Afrobeats Star’ — and aimed at spotlighting budding artistes. Speaking with journalists on Friday, Olufemi Ayeni, the CEO of Ultima Studios, said Afrobeats has become another means to improve the country’s foreign exchange earnings. According to him, the reality show is an opportunity for fast-rising artistes to work with “world-class” music producers. Ayeni also disclosed that the ‘Next Afrobeats Star’ will “create many stars who will be exporting some- thing out of Africa”.

“We are not just going to create just one star, the experience, the skills, the knowledge of these guys, we are going to create many stars who will be exporting something out of Africa,” he said. “You know when you export, you are earning dollars. When you export, you are making naira better. So one of the primary motives is to help our economy. To ensure that our naira does not continue to depreciate. “That is one thing that Afrobeats has been doing for our economy that we do not appreciate enough. “So we need to diversify our economy from just oil. When you diversify and are selling things to the outside world, you are earning foreign exchange and you are strengthening your economy. That is one thing this show is doing.

So that the whole world will see what we are starting in Nigeria.” On his part, Tunji Adebakin, chief operating officer of Ultima Studios, said just like the music company organised ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and ‘Project Fame’, the new show “will make lasting impacts on the artistes and the audience”. “Ultima has created live stories all across West Africa. Talents transformed into absolutely amazing art. I can tell you for a fact that we are going to have an awesome show. Ultima is known for well round for content that actually perfects impacts and makes a lasting impression not just on the young people that we work with but also on the audiences” he said. “Out of the mold that has birthed Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Out of the mold that has birthed Project Fame, you are on the front seat to the next biggest, maddest music show. I dare say, not just in Nigeria, not just in West Africa, not just in Africa but in the world.” The organisers also unveiled Sarz, Puffy Tee, P. Prime, and Andre Vibes, the music producers, as judges for the reality show. They added that the producers will also become mentors for the contestants throughout the competition. Applicants for the ‘Next Afrobeats Star’ show are allowed to apply from January 12. The organisers revealed that 48 contestants will be shortlisted. The list will later be reduced to 12 participants.

They added that by June 2, the top three contestants will be revealed and will be presented with brand- new cars, while the winner will be offered a recording deal.