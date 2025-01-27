P-CNGi Deploys 160 CNG Buses To NARTO, NURTW, Others – CEO

Share

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGi) says it has deployed 160 CNG buses through its transport union partners and subnationals, to cushion the effect of high transport cost occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

Programme Director/ Chief Executive, P-CNGi, Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday.

Oluwagbemi said they had already deployed 75 buses to the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) through the Ministry of Transportation.

He said among the buses deployed to the unions, five each were dedicated for intra-state and 20 each for inter-state.

Oluwagbemi aid: “Last year, during the yuletide we deployed 160 CNG buses to our union partners, through the Ministry of Transportation, namely – NURTW, RTEAN and NARTO.

“We deployed 75 buses through the transport unions and another 85 buses totaling 160 buses to the state government affiliated mass transit companies including Oyo, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos states and FCT among others.”

