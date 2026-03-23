Ozoro Sexual Assault: Ezekwesili Demands Prosecution Of Perpetrators

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has asked police to prosecute the suspects arrested in connection with last week’s alleged sexual assault on women during a festival in the Ozoro community in Delta State.

In a statement, the founder of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance said the moment “demands more than reactive arrests”.

The former minister said: “The scale and coordination of the sexual attacks on girls and women in repulsive videos and images suggest that those criminal violations of women were not at all spontaneous. “It, therefore, raises urgent questions about intelligence, community policing and the visible presence or absence of law enforcement.

“The failure of governance is evident in the deeply disgusting, disgraceful and completely unacceptable acts that depraved men audaciously perpetrated in that community.

“There is no culture, no tradition and no circumstance that justifies the assault of women. What occurred in that Ozoro Community was not cultural expression; it was criminal violation and violence against women.”