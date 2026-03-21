Ozoro Rape: ADC Condemns Delta Govt’s Silence

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the silence of the Delta State government in the disturbing incident in Ozoro Community where young women and girls were assaulted in the name of a cultural festival.

ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued on X on Saturday, said it is unacceptable that days after the incident, the state governor “has not spoken directly, choosing instead to speak through aides.”

He described the assault as reprehensible, which he said should have no place in Nigeria.

“Silence at a time like this is a failure of moral leadership,” the party told Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, he said.

Mallam Abdullahi stated that it is even more disturbing given that the incident occurred in a community with a university and several schools, where young women and girls should feel safe.

“The ADC insists on zero impunity,” he said.

The ADC spokesperson called on the police to be thorough and make an example of this case.

“Every single man who participated in the sexual harassment and assault of the women of Ozoro must be identified and prosecuted,” he demanded.