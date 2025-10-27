Ozoro Progress Union Charts Course For Economic, Political Emancipation

The Ozoro Progress Union Branchess’ Central Body (OPUBCB) has called for a new focus on effective governance as the critical tool for the community’s development.

At the body’s recent annual delegates conference, the Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom Anthony Uvietobore Ogbogbo stressed the foundational importance of unity, urging the people to embrace “patience, brotherhood, tolerance and unity”, adding that “once there’s no unity of purpose, you cannot succeed.”

Notable members from various OPU branches across Nigeria were also present, with some receiving awards of recognition for their active participation and contributions to the union.

Independent Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief Steve Omanufeme provided extensive insights into how purposeful leadership can drive sustainable growth.

He said: “For us to realise the innate potential of our community and its people, there should be an effective leadership that can navigate challenges and inspire transformative changes.”