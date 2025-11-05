Ozomkime Commends Diri For Moving To APC

Chief Blankson Ozomkime, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, has described Governor Douye Diri’s decision to join the party as a bold, strategic and selfless step, adding that he took the interest of Bayelsans and the Ijaw Nation as a determinant.

Reacting on Tuesday in Yenagoa to Governor Diri’s defection to APC, Ozimkime commended the Governor, describing it as one of the best things that has happened to the Ijaw Nation.

The party chieftain urged party faithfuls to welcome Governor Diri and his team with open arms.

Emphasising that there should be no distinction between old and new members in the party, he stressed that everyone is now part of one strong APC family and should rally behind the Governor.

The APC Chieftain thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a platform for the state to benefit from the Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that the initiative has brought about visible and unprecedented transformation across the country.

He emphasised the importance of unity and collective support for the Governor’s administration and President Tinubu’s leadership.

He said, ” I appreciated President Tinubu’s efforts in driving development and progress through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I expressed optimism that the state’s alignment with the federal government will attract more development projects and opportunities.

” And I pray that God would continue to strengthen our party leaders to stand behind Governor Diri and support his efforts to develop Bayelsa State.”

He expressed gratitude to key leaders of the party, including Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Chief Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, Managing Director of the Niger River Basin Development Authority (NRBDA); Chief David Lyon and Hon.Preye Aganaba, Chief Pastor Reuben Wilson, as well as other leaders, for their support.