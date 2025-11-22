Ozomkeme Announces Expansion Of Unity Soccer Tournament

The Patron of Ozomkeme Blankson Unity Soccer Tournament, High Chief Blankson Ozomkeme, has announced the expansion of this year’s competition to cover the entire Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

This was after the inaugural edition, which was confined to Constituency 1 on Saturday, November 22.

In an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa during the kick-off of the tournament, Chief Ozomkeme explained that the tournament’s primary aim was to broaden its reach and unearth talents among the youth of Yenagoa.

He stated that the expanded tournament, now in its second year, is expected to draw teams within Yenagoa, fostering unity and healthy competition among the local youth.

He said, “The essence of the second edition is to have a wider reach. Last time, we limited it to Consistency One, but this time, I decided to take it across the entire LGA.

“Talents are being harnessed; you can see the young players doing well, and the tournament also serves to encourage them to pursue their football goals.”

He said that it should be fair play, “and of course, everyone wants their team and community to win. I wish them well, and whoever wins is the best.”

Also speaking, the organiser of the tournament, Dumeze Akuegbe, expressed confidence that the event will further unite the communities of Yenagoa while providing a platform for emerging football talent.

Akuegbe maintained that the tournament has already exceeded expectations.

“We have started the second edition, and it has been successful. We are now seeking partnerships with clubs that can scout and sign promising players during the competition.

“The tournament already enjoys a partnership with the Bayelsa Feeder Team, whose management is on ground to identify budding talents. Our aim is to develop young players and give them a chance to excel.”

Speaking about challenges, Akuegbe noted that community differences, particularly land disputes, had initially hindered participation.

“That is why we created the tournament. The first edition helped broker peace between Okutukuti and other communities, and the turnout this year has been impressive. The divisions have noticeably decreased.”

Akuegbe thanked the tournament’s sponsor, High Chief Blankson Ozomkeme, and praised his vision.

“I wish him all the best and thank him for making this tournament possible. Without him, it would not see the light of day. He is a true lover of his people, and we urge him to do more.”

The tournament is expected to run for several weeks, drawing teams from across Yenagoa LGA and offering a pathway for young athletes to attract professional attention.

Also speaking, HRH Eniye Moneyman, Paramount Ruler of Opolo community, said he is delighted to host a football tournament sponsored by High Chief Ozomkeme Blackson, which, according to him, has done well to promote peace, development and discover hidden talents.

The opening match betweenthe Famgbe community and the defending champion Yenezuegene community ended in a barren draw.

Captains of both teams, Elijah Maxwell of Yenezuegene community and Singesi Owner of Famgbe community, said they did their best to win, but it wasn’t possible and expressed the hope to win in their next matches.

This year’s edition featured 25 teams vying for the trophy and a cash prize of N1.5m for the winner, second, N1m and the third N500k while other consolation prizes.