Ozo Title: Colours Of Igbo’s Aristocratic Traditional Heritage

Background

The recently celebrated Christmas and New Year festivities heralded an era of titles taking in the South East, ranging from the lowest ranked to the highest, such as Nze and Ozo titles. These two titles confer aristocratic status on distinguished men in Anambra State.

Colorful and exciting ceremony

The conferment ceremony is always a colourful and exciting ceremony to behold, such as the ones witnessed during the festive period when some distinguished sons of Anambra were conferred with the highly revered and regarded Ozo title.

On this auspicious and sunny day, the sounds of Egwu – Ozo drums and gongs; meaning music for the Ozo title holders sounded out loud and clear, encircling the arena, as it bid welcome to the great men who have distinguished themselves in life and their accomplishments being celebrated. Dressed in their beautiful and grandeur regalia, with tall red caps and eagle feathers adorning the side temple of their heads, they filed out in parade and salutation through the venue for title taking.

The recipients in line for the conferment of the title are welcomed with resounding cheers, as they make their way, dancing the dance of the wealthy men who are revered as the soul of the conscience of the Igbo society. As they took their seats at a designated canopy non title holders gazed at them with envy and hunger to belong.

Other Ozo title holders from distant towns of Igbo land who had been invited to grace the occasion also followed suit, exchanging pleasantries with their animal skinned hand fans taking three turns before the final face to face handshakes. This picturesque scenery captures the imagery of greatness across most towns in Igbo land where the title taking ceremony took place during the last festive season.

However, Ozo title taking is not an exclusive reserve for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, but can take place anytime of the year as the Ozo society chooses but most festive occasions witness a high number of such conferment ceremonies. At the home of Ozo Damian Enekwechi Ejiamatu Na Aniyi in Nise community of Awka South Local Government Area of Aanambra State, the Ozo title holders had converged to bestow on him the highest title in Igbo land after that of the Igwes or Ezes. In fact, literary, they form the faces behind the masquerades, which are the traditional rulers of the Igbo land.

Most decisions cannot be taken by the traditional rulers without the mandatory inputs of the Ozo title holders as well as the Igwe In Council; meaning the Royal Cabinet members. In some other parts of Igbo land, the Ozo title is known as Nze, which also carries the same status with the Ozo title and it is mostly found in parts of Imo and Abia states while parts of Orlu in Imo State still address them as Ozo.

Before Ozo title taking

It is believed that an Ozo tittle holder is above board; both financially and integrity wise, and he is seen as a symbol of truth, justice, equity and fairness. The candidate must have been under scrutiny by the Ozo title holders, and members of the society, who found them eminently qualified and worthy to ascend to that revered position in the society.

The Ozo title holder is said to have his tongue slitted with matchet, indicating that he should not and cannot lie and on the unlikely event of his perverting justice, he would ultimately die for telling lies.

That underscores why a candidate for the tittle must be very wealthy and comfortable in all ramifications hence he cannot be bribed or bought over to pervert justice or compromise the truth. However, a candidate that is not as wealthy as the Ozo title hold ers can also become one especially if his children are rich and they would sponsor his coronation ceremony.

The cost of becoming an Ozo or Nze tittle holder can be as high as N200 million and once one settles all the mandatory and statutory requirements he is deemed to have secured for the future and can never go hungry or be poor again . At every Ozo or Nze title taking ceremony, he collects his pension, which is said to runs into N500 million depending on the stipulations of the Ozo society in any given community in Igbo land. It is arguably said that Onitsha, Enugwu-Ukwu, and Awka Nise, communities seem to rank highest in the cost of becoming an Ozo title holder.

Coronation

Ozo Damian Enekwechi Ejiamatu Ozo Damian Enekwechi Ejiamatu stepped out of his house dressed in the Ozo regalia of Nise as he is led from his house by two of his guarantors to the threshold of his entrance gate where he was given a seat and flanked by old Ozo Tittle . At the coronation ceremony Ejiamatu was presented with the code of conduct for Ozo title holders and decorated with the leg and hand bangles as well as the traditional hand fan and the Nkwu Ozo, the staff of office for the title holders.

According to Ozo title, the Chairman of Ozo Nise Ichi Emeka Aghasili (Onwa Nise) it as one of the highest traditional institutions in Igbo land, reserved strictly for men of proven integrity, good character and legitimate means of livelihood. He explained that Ozo title holders are custodians of truth and justice in the community, often called upon to resolve disputes and give fair judgments, noting that candidates undergo thorough screening before initiation.

He added that wealth through genuine means is important for an Ozo holder to remain independent and incorruptible, stressing that the title is not for people of questionable character. According to him, Ejiamatu was found worthy, having demonstrated credibility and commitment to community service as well as continuing the legacy of his late father, who was also an Ozo title holder.

The Deputy Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Ozo Chukwuma Pius Okoye – aka Ozo Mkpulu Obi – described the Ozo institution as an important Igbo heritage that must be preserved, noting that Ozo title holders command respect and authority in their communities and are known for speaking the truth at all times.

In his remarks, the Convener of Anambra Patriots for Soludo (APS) and Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Bureau of Public Procurement, Architect Okechukwu Ezeobi said the Ozo institution predates colonial governance and functions as a traditional parliamentary and judicial system where elders of integrity resolve community issues.

He emphasised the need to protect and sustain Igbo cultural institutions, describing Ejiamatu as deserving of the honour. It is not only the male folks that are beneficiaries of the title but also their wives who are conferred with the title of Iyom as wives of the Ozo title holders.

On the Iyom title conferred on Lady Ifeoma Ejiamatu the Leader of Iyom Sisters Nise Kingdom, Iyom Kate Oguocha, explained that the title was the highest traditional institution bestowed on women in the community. She said it is built on truth, discipline, peace making and moral uprightness.

She maintained that the induction of Lady Ejiamatu signified her good conduct and acceptance by the people of Nise. Expressing his gratitude, Ejiamatu (Ozo Ejiamatu N’Anyi) who is also the State Chairman of Anambra Patriots for Soludo said the title comes with greater responsibility, stressing that truth and service to the community must always take priority over personal interest.

He thanked guests and well wishers for honouring the occasion and pledged to uphold the values of Ozo institution. The ceremony underscored the enduring relevance of Igbo traditional institutions as pillars of morality, justice and grassroots governance in contemporary society.