Ozioko Takes Over As Ilorin Zonal Director Of EFCC

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has a new Zonal Director, Anselem Ozioko.

New Telegraph reports that Ozioko formally assumed duty on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, following a brief handover ceremony held at the Commission’s Conference Room, GRA, Ilorin.

Ozioko takes over from Daniel Isei, who has been redeployed to the Enugu Zonal Directorate as Zonal Director.

In his remarks during the handover, Isei expressed gratitude to God and the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, for the opportunity to serve in Ilorin.

He appreciated the staff of the Directorate for their dedication and cooperation throughout his tenure, urging them to extend the same level of commitment and loyalty to his successor.

“My experience in Ilorin has been fulfilling and enriching. I thank the staff for their support and the synergy we shared in advancing the mandate of the Commission.

“I have no doubt that the new Zonal Director will build on the progress we’ve made,” he said.

Responding, Ozioko commended his predecessor for his leadership and contributions to the growth of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate.

He pledged to sustain the tempo of excellence, professionalism, and teamwork that the EFCC is known for.

“I appreciate the management of the Commission for the confidence reposed in me. I look forward to working closely with all members of staff to achieve our collective goal of combating economic and financial crimes. Together, we shall take the Ilorin Zone to greater heights,” he said.

Ozioko, a lawyer by profession with over three decades of experience, has attended several professional courses and conferences both locally and internationally, including United States, Paris, Botswana, and Ghana.

Before his posting to Ilorin, he served as the Zonal Director of the EFCC, Makurdi Office, and had previously worked in the Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Ilorin Zonal Directorates of the Commission as Head of Legal and Prosecution Department.