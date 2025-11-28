Ozigbo To Ndigbo: Embrace Unity, Spiritual Renewal, Strategic Leadership

The popular business leader and 2025 Anambra governorship aspirant, Valentine Ozigbo, has issued a stirring 12-point message to Ndigbo, calling for spiritual introspection, unity of purpose and a renewed commitment to responsible leadership as the South-East and Nigeria at large, navigate a defining moment in national history.

In an open letter titled, “A 12-Point Letter to Ndigbo”, Ozigbo described the past weeks as a period of “deep reflection and spiritual awakening,” shaped by a series of encounters that prompted him to address the Igbo nation.

Ozigbo cited three recent events that moved him to speak: his visit to detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu; the worsening security situation across Nigeria and his exposure to new historical insights after reading ‘The Interesting Narrative’ by Olaudah Equiano.