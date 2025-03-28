Ozigbo Hosts Anambra South APC Leaders 

Share

In a strategic political gathering aimed at galvanizing support ahead of the November 2025 Anambra State governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, a prominent Nigerian business leader and frontrunner for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, hosted a town hall meeting with stakeholders of the party in Anambra South Senatorial District on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The event, held at the Anaedo Hall in Nnewi, brought together APC leaders, local government executives, party faithful, youth and women groups, and members of Ozigbo’s growing grassroots support base.

It marked the first in a series of town hall engagements planned across Anambra’s three senatorial zones as Ozigbo intensifies consultations in his bid to secure the APC ticket.

In his address, Ozigbo expressed confidence in the APC’s ability to reclaim Anambra but emphasized that victory would depend on selecting the right candidate.

“The choice before us is clear—this election is not about party pride; it is about Anambra’s survival,” Ozigbo declared. “And if APC wants to win in November, we must put forward a candidate who can win beyond party lines. That candidate is me.”

Ozigbo, the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, recently joined the APC from the Labour Party, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

Addressing his decision, he said: “I did not join APC to decorate the register. I joined because I believe this party can deliver a new dawn for Anambra—but only if we choose wisely, unite boldly, and prioritize competence over politics.”

Ozigbo, who contested the 2021 governorship election under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and finished as the runner-up, stressed that his political journey had always been about the people, not party loyalty.

“In this fight to rescue Anambra, I am not here to divide—I’m here to unite. I have walked with PDP, I worked with Labour, I have the backing of some APGA members, I have stood with the Obidients, and now I am standing with APC because our people deserve leadership that transcends party walls,” he said.

He positioned himself as the most prepared candidate to challenge the incumbent, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). “Governor Soludo can control the machinery of government, but he cannot control the will of Ndi Anambra.

“And with the right candidate—one who can rally the people and offer real leadership—APC will defeat him resoundingly,” he further added.

Throughout the meeting, Ozigbo emphasized his commitment to building an inclusive movement that transcends partisan divisions.

“Our party’s greatest weapon is not its logo; it is the collective power of its people,” he said. “I am here to say to every APC member: If you want to win in November, choose the candidate who can win on the streets, in the markets, and in the hearts of Ndi Anambra.”

He urged party stakeholders to prioritize electability and broad appeal over narrow political interests.

“If APC is serious about winning in November, let us not gamble. Let us choose a candidate who can win not only in the party primary but also in the hearts of our people,” Ozigbo added. “I am that candidate. Credible intelligence showed that I defeated Governor Soludo in 2021 with minimal support, despite betrayals. I will defeat him again, and this time, Anambra’s mandate will be protected. No wonder I won Anambra Man of the Year a few weeks after the election.”

Ozigbo’s remarks were met with applause as he outlined his vision for Anambra’s future, promising leadership defined by competence, character, and compassion.

“My politics is simple—I believe leadership is not about party colors but about competence, character, and compassion. That is the leadership I offer Ndi Anambra,” he said.

The town hall concluded with party leaders and members expressing optimism about the APC’s chances in the forthcoming election and pledging to work together for victory at the polls. Ozigbo is expected to continue his town hall engagements in Anambra North and Anambra Central in the coming weeks as part of his statewide consultations.

“This is not just another election—it is a fight for Anambra’s future,” Ozigbo, one of Nigeria’s most recognized philanthropists, said. “Together, we will win. Together, Ka Anambra Chawapu!”

Several top dignitaries attended the event, including Chief Chidi Ogbaji, Chairman of the VCO Advisory Council; Tony Offiah, a member of the VCO Advisory Council; Chief Chike Nwaiwu, a member of the VCO Advisory Council; Chinyere Udoma, one of Nigeria’s top gospel music ministers; Cosmas Anyabolu; Wendy Atikpoh, Women Leader of The Valiant Movement; Ike Bishop Okoronkwo, National Coordinator of The Valiant Movement; and Hon. Justin Kingland, Convener of Anambra Needs Val Ozigbo and Anambra South Central Leader for The Valiant Movement. Others included Deka Ezeadili, Anambra North Coordinator of The Valiant Movement; Afam Okpalauzuegbu; Nwanwuna Obi; Bartholomew Obagha; Joe Uzoh; and Nonye Ndunechi, among others.

